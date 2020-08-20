(The Center Square) – More than 1.1 million American workers filed new unemployment claims last week, a week after the number of claims dropped below the million mark for the first time since pandemic-related shutdowns were put in place in March.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 1,106,000 workers filed new claims on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ending Aug. 15.
That's up from the 971,000 new claims filed the week ending Aug. 8, which were adjusted up by 8,000, according to the department.
Continued claims, which count workers who file for benefits at least two weeks in a row, dropped slightly to 14.8 million.
California again saw the highest number of workers file new claims, with 201,640.
