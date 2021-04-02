The Louisiana Department of Health will no longer update its COVID-19 dashboard on state holidays, officials have announced.
The next report will come Monday, April 5. Last month, the Department of Health discontinued weekend COVID-19 reports.
As of the most recent data, the state is reporting:
-- 380,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 65,083 “probable” cases
-- 9,308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 853 “probable” deaths
-- 347 hospitalizations; 56 patients on ventilators
-- 6,535,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 1,958,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 782,189 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
As of the most recent data, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,288 “probable” cases
-- 178 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 126,388 total COVID-19 tests
-- 25,218 initiated vaccine series; 15,357 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.