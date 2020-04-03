As parishes across the state begin announcing curfews amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is no plan to enforce one in Livingston Parish, according to President Layton Ricks.
“I am not inclined to do a curfew at this time,” Ricks told The News. “Unless circumstances change in the future, I don’t see us enforcing one.”
At least eight parishes in Louisiana are enforcing curfews as the state continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which jumped to more than 10,200 reported cases and 370 deaths on Friday.
One of those parishes, St. John the Baptist, borders Livingston Parish to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards officially extended his “stay at home” order through April 30. The order extends the length of time that schools and some businesses are closed and continues limits on the size of gatherings to 10 people or less.
Edwards said his office has seen federal modeling data that shows Louisiana could suffer more than 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 by August.
In Livingston Parish, the number of reported cases reached 40 in the Department of Health’s latest figures, which also reported the first local fatality from the novel disease.
