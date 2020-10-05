For the first time since early May, Livingston Parish didn’t report a single new case of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,855 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last eight days.
Monday marked the sixth time since Livingston Parish’s first reported case on March 19 that the parish didn’t report a single new case. That doesn’t include three days in which health officials took away cases from the parish’s total case count.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 41,400 tests, a jump of 121 tests from Monday.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 168,512 cases; 5,396 deaths; and 2,389,595 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases and 190 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 29 overnight to 547 statewide. That’s the largest one-day jump in hospitalizations since July 22 (54).
Ventilator usage also rose on Monday, increasing by three to 71 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
