With Louisiana still in the midst of a record-breaking COVID-19 surge that is showing no signs of slowing down, Gov. John Bel Edwards expects to extend the state’s ongoing public health emergency when the current proclamation expires next week, he told reporters Thursday.
Louisiana has been under a public health emergency since March 2020, shortly after the state confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The current proclamation expires Jan. 19, and Edwards said he will announce a decision regarding another extension on or before that date.
“I clearly anticipate that I will continue to issue a public health emergency,” Edwards said.
The current order includes a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing.
For the public, the proclamation recommends — but doesn’t mandate — that people wear face coverings when indoors in any place outside of a private residence. This follows guidance from state health leaders who have urged people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Edwards said he doesn’t expect to impose any extra restrictions in his newest order but added that it’s “certainly possible.”
“At this point, I don’t expect any changes with respect to mitigation measures, but that’s certainly possible,” he said. “We’re watching, more than anything else, hospitalizations. Hospitalizations will inform our decision going forward.”
The governor spoke to reporters one day after the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases — a record for a single day. The state has set a new daily record three times in the last week and five times in the last two weeks.
The spike in cases has led to a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are increasing at an alarming rate. Since mid-December, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana have increased by 1,885 — more than a 10-fold increase — and are now above 2,000 for the first time since early September.
With the recent increase, hospitalizations are now higher than at any point in the pandemic other than during the Delta surge, when they reached a record 3,022.
“The disease burden is higher than it’s ever been, and quite frankly our hospitals are filling up,” Edwards said.
The majority of the cases being reported are attributable to the Omicron variant, which was first detected in the state in early December. LDH officials estimate the new strain makes up at least 95 percent of the state’s cases, similar to the regional and nationwide averages.
Since the outbreak of Omicron, at least 200,000 Louisiana residents have been infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer. But that doesn’t account for those who take at-home tests or don’t get tested at all.
As cases rise, so, too, has percent positivity. In the most recent week, approximately 28.6 percent of all COVID-19 tests were positive, up from 27.1 last week and around 10 percent the week before.
Incidence — the number of cases per 100,000 people in one week — is also on the rise, skyrocketing to 1,720 cases in the most recent weekly report. That’s an increase from just above 1,000 last week and 287 two weeks ago.
“The numbers we’re seeing now are in a different league from the numbers we’ve seen before,” Kanter said.
The most severe outcomes from COVID-19 continue to be among the unvaccinated, according to LDH data. Three of every four patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 66 percent of deaths from Dec. 30 - Jan. 5, the most recent data, were in unvaccinated people.
Despite the rise in cases and hospitalizations, it does appear that the Omicron variant is less harmful than previous strains, Kanter said. Of the 2,081 hospital patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, 129 of them were on ventilators, which accounts for 6.2 percent. In previous surges, that rate was between 15-20 percent.
Still, the sheer number of cases is presenting a problem for the state’s hospitals, which, among other obstacles, are facing staff shortages due to infections among healthcare workers.
“The growth has been so explosive and so extreme over the last couple of weeks,” Kanter said. “There’s no real tangible sign that that’s slowing down.”
Unlike previous surges, this fifth surge is sending more children to the hospital than ever, Kanter said. For the week of Jan. 2, approximately 92 children were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, more than at any point during the Delta surge.
“People who think that this is harmless to children, it’s clearly not,” Kanter said.
Despite being less virulent than previous strains, Edwards and Kanter both shot down the idea of “just getting the virus,” a notion that has sparked debate in recent weeks. Though Omicron is likely to send a person to the hospital than previous strains, health leaders say it can still result in symptoms such as fever, body aches, sore throats, extreme fatigue, and heavy congestion.
“You don’t want to get COVID, period,” Kanter said. “Even the cases referred to as ‘mild’ will make you feel sick, and very sick, in some cases.”
Instead, Edwards and Kanter both urged people to get vaccinated, saying vaccinations offer the best protection. Edwards cited federal data that says people who are vaccinated and boosted are 10 times less likely to contract COVID-19, 17 times less likely to go to the hospital because of COVID-19, and 20 less likely to die from COVID-19.
“When you look at the protection afforded by natural immunity and vaccinations, hands down, being vaccinated along with being boosted is going to protect you much much more,” Edwards said.
As they’ve done in recent weeks, Edwards and Kanter both urged people to resume practicing mitigation measures that have been touted since the early days of the pandemic. They include wearing face masks when in public regardless of vaccination status, avoiding social gatherings, getting tested, working remotely when possible, and isolating when sick.
“This is not forever,” Edwards said. “At some point, we’re going to peak out in this surge as we have previously and start coming down the other side. But we’re not there yet.”
