There are no restrictions on trick-or-treating for Halloween within Livingston Parish this year, according to a statement from Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
Trick-or-treat hours, in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Livingston Parish becomes one of the first parishes to outline plans for Halloween this year, and the first in the capital area.
In his statement, Ricks said he is not issuing “any directives in regard to the public’s participation in Halloween activities,” a concern for many amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ricks did, however, encourage the public to be vigilant and responsible if they choose to take part in the festivities.
“Residents should keep in mind that the State is in Phase 3 through October 9th,” Ricks said. “We should do our best to follow the guidelines as outlined by the Governor.”
