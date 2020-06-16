Make it 200 recoveries… and counting.
North Oaks Health System in Hammond celebrated its 200th recovery from the novel coronavirus with an in-house parade on Monday.
The celebration was held in honor of Dean Walton, who was able to return to his Hammond home after becoming the hospital’s latest patient to defeat COVID-19.
The hospital shared a 72-second video of the parade on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, showing Walton being escorted by seven nurses as he makes his final pass through the hospital.
As Walton is pushed in a wheelchair, which was adorned with purple balloons, a crowd of nurses and other healthcare workers cheer him on, waving golden pom poms and holding up signs that read, “Geaux Dean.”
At one point, the workers broke into a chant of “Go Dean Go,” which he acknowledged with a fist bump.
“We want to share the good news that our 200th successfully recovered COVID-19 patient has returned to his Hammond home!” North Oaks said in its Facebook post. “Congratulations to Dean Wilton, his family and our team of #HealthCareHeroes for a successful recovery!”
Walton is one of some 37,000 Louisiana residents who have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. That’s an increase of around 3,100 recoveries from the week before, and it puts the state at around 10,100 active cases.
State health officials say that a person is “presume” recovered from COVID-19 if he or she meets one of the following two criteria:
-- It has been more than 14 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not currently in the hospital or deceased (when hospital status is known), or
-- It has been more than 21 days since he/she tested positive and he/she is not deceased (when hospital status is unknown).
