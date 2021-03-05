North Oaks Health System will host a mass vaccination event next week using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The event is being held in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). North Oaks plans to administer 1,200 doses, according to a statement.
The Immunization Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, and again from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, March 12.
The clinic plans to administer vaccine doses by appointment to individuals who meet current eligibility criteria, as defined by the Department of Health.
Eligible individuals may schedule a vaccination appointment by clicking here or by calling (985) 230-SHOT [7468]. Appointments are required for the North Oaks mass vaccination event; walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
“With nationwide supplies of COVID-19 vaccines limited, it is imperative that we offer individuals as many options as possible to access vaccination,” said Dr. Robert Peltier, chief medical officer for North Oaks Health System, in a statement.
“Vaccination moves us closer to putting the pandemic behind us and getting back to the places and people we love.”
The Immunization Clinic is located on the North Oaks Medical Center campus in Hammond. Those with appointments are instructed to enter the campus via Medical Arts Plaza Drive from Highway 51 Business/Veterans Boulevard, use Parking Lot C and follow the blue “IMM” signs to the Immunization Clinic entrance.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 27, is the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval, following the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Along with requiring only one shot, the J&J vaccine is said to be more durable and easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, while the other vaccines must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include:
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Persons 65 years old and older
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
-- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 schools and daycares
-- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
-- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
-- Individuals aged 55-64 with at least one of the following conditions defined by the CDC: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity; severe obesity; Sickle Cell Disease; smoking; Type 2 diabetes mellitus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.