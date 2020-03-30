While the state works “around the clock” to surge its medical capacity amid the novel coronavirus, the message from the governor’s office remains the same.
Flatten the curve.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders reiterated that stance during a press conference Sunday afternoon, shortly after officials did a walk-through of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which will be used to help coronavirus patients who no longer need to be hospitalized recover.
The press conference came hours after the Louisiana Department of Health announced 225 new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to bring the state total to 3,540 cases as of Sunday.
The facility, which Edwards said will be open in the next week, will house 1,000 hospital beds. It will not be a site for intensive treatment of the disease, but rather a facility where patients will recover after being transported from a hospital. No visitation will take place at the Convention Center, Edwards said.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for the Office of Public Health, said the makeshift hospital at the Convention Center will be for “for folks who are all but ready to go home.” The hope is for “a short length of stay” and “a rapid turnaround.”
Edwards said the conversion of the Convention Center is meant to “relieve the pressure” on Tier 1 hospitals, particularly those in Region 1, where the state is reporting 61 percent of its positive coronavirus cases.
“These beds will be for patients who… don’t need a ventilator or ICU bed but still need to be hospitalized,” Edwards said. “This will relieve the pressure on Tier 1 hospitals. This will help turn over beds more often.”
Edwards said there’s “a contract in place” with a medical contractor to staff the facility, which will be manned by doctors, nurses, and some members of a 180-person U.S. Navy team from Jacksonville, Florida. A 60-person strike team that President Donald Trump granted to the state was diverted, Edwards said.
A 250-bed field hospital will be arranged across the street from the Convention Center, Edwards said. That space will service “persons under investigation,” meaning people who haven’t yet tested positive for the disease but are awaiting results. Members of the Navy team will be stationed there.
“While we’re prepared for surge capacity, it is my hope and prayer we will not need them, and that depends on how well we’re practicing social distancing,” Edwards said.
In addition to the surge capacity taking place at the Morial Convention Center, Edwards said hospitals are doing the same across the state, with many adding a “significant” number of ICU beds over the next month.
Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans is adding 96 ICU beds to its facility, while LCMC Health in New Orleans is adding another 70. Outside of the Crescent City, LSU Health in Shreveport is bringing in 120 ICU beds over the next month, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge is adding 75, and Baton Rouge General is adding a combined 263 in-patient beds and ICU beds.
During the press conference, Edwards said the state distributed roughly 100,000 N95 surgical masks across the state in the previous 24 hours.
The governor also said he’s renewing his requests for ventilators from the national stockpile “every few hours.” Of the 12,000 ventilators he has requested from the national stockpile and commercial vendors, Edwards said the state has thus far received 192.
“My expectation is the next time they make an allocation, they’ll cut a slice for Louisiana,” the governor said. “I’m making the case as emphatically as I can. I have to believe it’s not gonna fall on deaf ears.”
As he spoke on the state’s surge capacity, Edwards continued to stress the importance of “flattening the curve” of the virus, which is still growing in the state at an alarming rate. Louisiana currently ranks third in the country in cases per capita and second in deaths per capita.
Edwards repeatedly urged citizens to adhere to his “stay at home” order in effect through April 12, adding that it is for “irresponsible” and “selfish” for citizens to do otherwise.
“While we’re surging our healthcare, my No. 1 message is the need to flatten the curve,” Edwards said. “We’re not off the trajectory yet. We need everyone to do what they can.”
