Wednesday saw the largest single-day jump in newly reported COVID-19 cases in Louisiana in nearly two weeks, with 612 new cases of the novel coronavirus being added to the statewide total.
But that isn’t a true reflection of increased case growth more than it is the result of lagging reports coming from new commercial labs, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Edwards said that more than half of the new confirmed cases (317) came from three commercial labs that were reporting to the Louisiana Department of Health for the first time.
On Wednesday, officials were reporting 32,662 cases of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 2,315 deaths, 1,194 hospitalizations, and 147 patients requiring ventilators.
The increase of 612 new cases was the highest since May 1, another day when lagging results from new commercials labs resulted in “a startling number” of new cases.
According to Edwards, these three new point-of-care labs that were reporting for the first time had results “going back several weeks,” saying that “we’re doing everything we can to get them to electronically transmit daily results so this doesn’t happen.”
He added that, “If you take those cases out of the mix, there were 295 cases that are new,” which falls in line with average daily results over the last few weeks.
“The numbers [of new cases reported on Wednesday] are not quite what it seems,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he expects to see more labs coming onboard as the state continues to surge its testing capacity to as much as 200,000 tests a month. The governor has cited increased testing capacity and contract tracing as “critical tools” for reopening the state and reengaging sectors of the economy that have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, Edwards also corrected what appeared to be an increase in hospitalizations in Tuesday's figures, saying there was “a data error” in the figures from Region 9.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 1,320 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 10 from the day before. In reality, it should have been 1,245, a decrease of 65 from the day before, meaning the total number of hospitalizations has dropped by 116 in the last 48 hours.
“It was an input error,” Edwards said of the mistake. “They hit the wrong number.”
The governor reiterated his intention to sign a new order Thursday that will lift Louisiana from its current stay-at-home order on Friday, May 15. The new proclamation will move the state into Phase One of the White House’s vetted plans to reopen state economies across the country.
