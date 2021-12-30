Louisiana is firmly in its fifth wave of COVID-19 with historic rises in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, and the situation is likely to get worse with the New Year’s holiday and the return to school approaching, officials said Thursday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders sounded the alarm on Louisiana’s current surge, which is being fueled by the more transmissible omicron variant. They pleaded with the public to resume mitigation measures that include masking, testing, and social distancing in addition to getting vaccinated and boosted.
Edwards and health officials also urged people to avoid large gatherings for the New Year’s holiday.
“I’m starting the press conference today saying something I had hoped I would not have to say again — we are surging here in Louisiana, particularly because of the omicron variant,” Edwards said. “While it has been a sharp increase in the last number of days, we are at the very beginning of this current surge.”
The virtual press conference was held hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 12,400 new cases in its daily update. That’s the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic and the second straight day the state set a record for most new cases, following a report of 9,300 new cases on Wednesday.
Thursday’s case count exceeded the four-day total over Christmas, Edwards pointed out. Now, more than 90 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Louisiana contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which was detected at the beginning of the month.
With the rise in cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations have exploded, rising by nearly 300 percent in the last two weeks. Health leaders said staffing remains an issue, with many doctors and nurses having to take off after becoming infected with COVID-19.
Emergency room visits for COVID-19 have more than doubled over the last week, Edwards said, and now account for 16.7 percent of all emergency room visits, up from 7.4 percent last week. The peak was 18.7 percent during the delta surge, but the state is likely to exceed that mark during this omicron wave.
Overall, hospitalizations have not yet reached the peak of the delta surge, when there were more than 3,000 in the state. But at 762 statewide, hospitalizations have risen by 566 since Dec. 15, or a 288-percent increase in just over two weeks.
And it could be weeks before the state reaches a plateau, Edwards said.
“We are at the beginning of this surge — we’re not in the middle of it and we’re certainly not at the end of it,” Edwards said. “This is a very challenging situation that we need to take seriously.”
Though health experts have said omicron appears to be less virulent than previous COVID-19 strains, its higher transmissibility is likely to result in a sustained increase in hospitalizations that could overwhelm healthcare facilities.
“It’s just a function of math,” Edwards said. “If many more people contract COVID because of its enchained transmissibility, it can be less virulent and still put a real strain on our hospital capacity.”
To demonstrate the rapid spread of omicron, State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said Louisiana’s incidence report next week will be greater than 750 cases per 100,000 people, up from 287 cases this week.
At the start of December, the state was reporting 49 cases per 100,000 people.
“That shows you how quickly this variant spreads,” Sokol said.
Sokol said next week’s positivity rate will be two times higher than the 10.7-percent rate the LDH reported this week, meaning at least one of every five COVID-19 tests will be positive. Forty-nine of the state’s 64 parishes are currently listed as having “high” community risk for COVID-19, and that too will increase next week.
As of Dec. 29, the gating criteria of COVID-like illnesses, COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations was increasing across the state and in all nine regions.
To slow the spread, Sokol urged people to work remotely when possible and also listed LDH recommendations for the return to school. Those measures include universal masking, social distancing at mealtimes, and the suspension of extracurricular activities and social gatherings until incidence goes below 200.
“Now is not the time to panic,” Sokol said. “Now is the time to act.”
Recently, the Department of Health revised its recommendations and guidance for Louisianans during the holiday season, particularly if they are traveling. The measures include getting vaccines and boosters, masking indoors — regardless of vaccination status — around people who aren’t in your household, and getting tested multiple times.
Edwards and other leaders continued to stress the importance of vaccinations and booster shots, saying the most severe disease is among the unvaccinated. Though 72,000 people started a vaccine series in December, the state ranks near the bottom nationally in overall vaccination rate.
Edwards declined to announce any new COVID-19 restrictions to curb the latest surge. When asked if he was considering reinstating a mask mandate, Edwards said “nothing is off the table” but urged people to avoid waiting for that decision.
“What we cannot have happen is our hospitals lose the ability to deliver life-saving care, and we will do a mask mandate before that happens,” Edwards said. “But I will ask people to not focus on whether there’s a mask mandate in place. The recommendation is the same. We know that masks work, especially indoors with people you don’t live with. Wear a mask.”
