The number of Livingston Parish Public Schools students and employees that are in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus continued to plunge over the last week, according to information from Superintendent Joe Murphy.
As of Sept. 11, there were around 135 LPPS students and employees in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with a positive case, down from about 205 people this time a week ago.
Close contact is considered being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.
Last month, Murphy said the district would release weekly updates pertaining to COVID-19. The release goes out Friday every and includes “any update on COVID-19 related news or numbers and our progress during this challenging time.”
The weekly update does not include information that can personally identify a student, family member, or employees, and it does not include raw numbers, just the percentage of students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with a positive case.
As of Friday, Murphy said that 0.0003846 percent of the district’s students are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 0.00442 percent of students who were considered to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive are also in quarantine.
Based on the district’s roughly 26,000 student enrollment, that equates to less than 10 positive tests among students and less than 115 who came into close contact, down by a total of nearly 70 from this time a week ago.
As of Friday, Murphy said that 0.00075 percent of the district’s employees are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, while 0.0015 percent are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Based on the district’s 4,000 employees, that equates to three positive tests among staff members and six who came into close contact, down by two from this time one week ago.
Earlier Friday, Murphy announced the district will implement a four-day, phase-in approach to bring all students back to campus as it moves forward to Phase Three of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan.
Phase Three allows for all students in grades Pre-K to 12 to receive face-to-face instruction five days per week on their home campuses. The local school district started the 2020-21 school year in Phase Two, which combined in-person and virtual learning, depending on the student.
The announcement comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state will enter Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Friday, Sept. 11. On Friday, Edwards said Phase Three will run for 28 days through Friday, Oct. 9.
