In the last five days, the numbers of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals and using ventilators have both doubled, further emphasizing the need for citizens to adhere to the state-mandated “stay at home” order as the novel coronavirus threatens to overwhelm medical capacity, Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Tuesday.
Edwards spoke hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported a 30-percent jump in positive cases from the day before. As of Tuesday, there are 5,237 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in all but four of the state’s 64 parishes.
That’s more than 1,200 positive cases from Monday’s figures, by far the largest single-day jump the state has seen in reported cases since the first confirmed case on March 9.
“[This] reaffirms to me that we have yet to see any evidence that we are beginning to flatten the curve,” Edwards said. “The [stay at home] order will continue and compliance has to improve.”
There are currently 1,355 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, an increase of nearly 200 patients in the last 24 hours. Of those in hospitals, there are 438 who are on ventilators, an 18-percent increase from the day before, according to the Department of Health.
During his press conference, Edwards thanked President Donald Trump for approving 150 federal ventilators to be sent to Louisiana, which has requested 5,000 from the national stockpile.
All told, Edwards said he has requested more than 14,000 ventilators from the federal stockpile and private vendors. So far, the state has received 292, which includes 100 on Monday.
The federal ventilators haven’t been delivered yet, but Edwards expects the state to receive them “very quickly, either today or tomorrow.”
“I was pleased to find out the ventilators from the [national] stockpile are top of the line ventilators you’d expect to see in an ICU,” the governor said.
But the approval from the national stockpile doesn’t have Edwards breathing any easier.
Without the federal ventilators, the state is on course to run out in Region 1 by April 2, or this Thursday. But based on the number of new patients needing ventilators, the approval from the federal stockpile will give the state “maybe a day or so,” Edwards said.
“That’s why we’re continuing to bring in ventilators as quickly as possible,” Edwards said. “And we’re not just bringing them from vendors. We’re out [searching] the medical community trying to figure out where we have vents that are not in need. We’re trying to get those devices to our Tier 1 hospitals to augment what they’re doing.
“They’re not ideal, but they’re better than not having a ventilator at all.”
During the press conference, Edwards told reporters that he intends to sign a proclamation that will “make it easier for medical professionals to come to Louisiana and practice.” Additionally, the proclamation will order that funeral services “be conducted as expeditiously as possible” and are limited to the crowds of 10.
In regards to staffing, Edwards said the state anticipates to graduate 4,846 healthcare students in the next two months. These graduates — who will include doctors, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory care therapists, and EMTs, among other healthcare professionals — will support the workforce “in this fight against COVID-19” and assist “in every region of the state.”
Along with an increase in surge capacity in the New Orleans area, Edwards said “we are increasing capacity across the state.” The Baton Rouge General announced it will reopen its Mid City campus “as early as this week” with an estimated 84 in-patient and ICU beds along with an emergency room.
“As you can see by the numbers today, we have a long way to go,” Edwards said. “This still is gonna get worse before it gets better. We don't know how much worse, but we know to some degree we can control how much worse it gets.
“We know that mitigation measures work. We know that the ‘stay at home’ order and social distancing works. But these measures only work to the degree that people comply with them.”
This week, Edwards announced his intentions to extend his current “stay at home” order through April 30, which would coincide with Trump’s own extension of mitigation measures through that same date.
On Tuesday, Edwards continued to reiterate the importance of social distancing, washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining 6 feet of distance, and staying at home as much as possible.
“Now, more than ever, we need better compliance,” the governor said.
