It’s time to get outside and enjoy what Louisiana has to offer, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
As Louisiana enters Phase One of reopening the state, Nungesser announced that 18 state parks, all 18 state historic sites, and all nine state museum buildings will reopen starting this weekend under the new guidelines.
The announcement comes two days before Louisiana’s current stay-at-home order is lifted in accordance with Phase One of the White House’s vetted plan for reopening states and reengaging sectors of the economy that were closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Though state parks will be open to Louisiana residents, Nungesser said all out-of-state bookings will be cancelled for the duration of Phase One, which is scheduled to last at least 21 days, or until June 5 at the earliest.
“The parks will only be enjoyed by Louisiana residents,” Nungesser said.
Louisiana residents can make reservations at any of the 18 state parks starting on Friday, May 15, the same day all 18 state historic sites will also open. Reservations will be taken for campsites, cabins, large capacity lodges, meeting rooms, and group camps.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nungesser encouraged Louisiana residents “to get out and explore our state parks and state historic sites in a safe manner, respecting social distancing and the Governor’s guidelines for Phase One, keeping within the 25 percent capacity for these facilities.”
Additionally, Nungesser said the state is offering a special deal that will give people who book a three-night at a state park an extra night free of charge. To get the fourth night, visit louisianastatepark.com and enter promo code “Welcome Back.”
“We’re encouraging everyone to get out and enjoy those state parks,” he said.
Each state park and state historic site will follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) to ensure all areas are disinfected and safe for visitors, Nungesser said.
All employees working in fee stations and coming into contact with visitors will wear personal protective equipment (PPE), most notably masks, and follow proper prevention hygiene such as washing their hands frequently and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
Additional measures will be taken, following the CDC guidelines, on proper cleaning and sanitizing after guests leave to prepare for the next set of visitors, Nungesser said.
Three state parks that have been used as isolation areas for COVID-19 patients will remain closed. Those state parks are Chicot State Park in Ville Platte, Lake Bistineau State Park in Doyline, and Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego.
There is one state park in Livingston Parish: Tickfaw State Park in Springfield.
Nine state museum facilities will reopen to visitors at 25 percent capacity on May 16, Nungesser announced. Employees with direct interaction with guests will follow CDC guidelines and wear face masks. Throughout each museum, additional hand sanitizing stations have been set up for use by visitors and staff.
Cleaning crews will take additional measures to properly clean and sanitize each of the state museum buildings throughout the day and overnight.
Nungesser said many museums have opened new exhibits during the statewide closure, which will give Louisiana residents something new to catch their eye when they reopen this weekend.
“It’s a great and exciting time to see all the new exhibits at all the new museums,” he said.
State museum building hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Final tickets each day will be sold at 3 p.m. and those visitors will be informed they have one hour to view exhibits. The exhibit spaces will close at 4 p.m. to all guests.
Additionally, the lobby area of all Louisiana Welcome Centers will remain closed during Phase One, though Welcome Centers with exterior doors to restrooms will have 24-hour restrooms available. Cleaning crews will sanitize each restroom throughout the day and night.
The Welcome Centers in St. Francisville on Highway 61, Pearl River on I-59, and in the French Quarter will remain closed to visitors as these buildings do not have exterior door access to restrooms.
