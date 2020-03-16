When it comes to coronavirus, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are the most at-risk for devastating effects from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel virus.
The governor has asked that residents above age 60 'shelter at home' for several weeks. While the largest percentile of worldwide deaths has been in the 80+ year bracket, Edwards reported that extreme issues can show in patients aged 60 and older.
So far, two deaths in Louisiana have occurred from the virus, and both patients were middle-aged.
The death percentage, worldwide, for those who contract coronavirus are:
- 80+ - 14.8%
- 70-79 - 8%
- 60-69 - 3.6%
Therefore, nursing and retirement homes are reducing risks of off-site infection as best as possible.
For instance, Golden Age Nursing Home is allowing no visitors until further notice to reduce the chance of coronavirus finding it's way into the halls. The following rules are being followed by establishments, per CDC guidelines:
- Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations
- Restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers)
- Cancel all group activities and communal dining
- Implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms
Employees are required to meet all CDC requirements when checking in and checking out for work, including:
Educate Residents, Healthcare Personnel, and Visitors
Share the latest information about COVID-2019.
Review CDC’s Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) or Persons Under Investigation for COVID-19 in Healthcare Settings.
- Educate and train HCP.
- Reinforce sick leave policies. Remind HCP not to report to work when ill.
- Reinforce adherence to infection prevention and control measures, including hand hygiene and selection and use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Have HCP demonstrate competency with putting on and removing PPE.
- Educate both facility-based and consultant personnel (e.g., wound care, podiatry, barber) and volunteers. Including consultants is important because they often provide care in multiple facilities and can be exposed to or serve as a source of pathogen transmission.
Educate residents and families including:
- Information about COVID-19
- Actions the facility is taking to protect them and their loved ones, including visitor restrictions
- Actions residents and families can take to protect themselves in the facility
Provide Supplies for Recommended Infection Prevention and Control Practices
Hand hygiene supplies:
- Put alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60–95% alcohol in every resident room (ideally both inside and outside of the room) and other resident care and common areas (e.g., outside dining hall, in therapy gym).
- Make sure that sinks are well-stocked with soap and paper towels for handwashing.
Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette:
Make tissues and facemasks available for coughing people.
Consider designating staff to steward those supplies and encourage appropriate use by residents, visitors, and staff.
Make necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available in areas where resident care is provided. Put a trash can near the exit inside the resident room to make it easy for staff to discard PPE prior to exiting the room, or before providing care for another resident in the same room. Facilities should have supplies of:
- Facemasks
- Respirators (if available and the facility has a respiratory protection program with trained, medically cleared, and fit-tested HCP)
- Gowns
- Gloves
- Eye protection (i.e., face shield or goggles).
Consider implementing a respiratory protection program that is compliant with the OSHA respiratory protection standard for employees if not already in place. The program should include medical evaluations, training, and fit testing.
Environmental cleaning and disinfection:
Make sure that EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants are available to allow for frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces and shared resident care equipment.
Refer to List Nexternal icon on the EPA website for EPA-registered disinfectants that have qualified under EPA’s emerging viral pathogens program for use against SARS-CoV-2.
