Oak Point Fresh Market has adjusted hours and rules for the week starting Tuesday, April 7, and ending Sunday, April 12, in order to promote social distancing amid the novel coronavirus, which has reached more than 13,000 reported cases in Louisiana.
The family-owned supermarket will open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday of this week and be closed on Sunday, which is Easter. The store is also asking one person per family shop at a time, and preferably no kids.
Monday will be the last day the previous times and rules are in effect.
“In our community, shopping for groceries is a time for everyone to catch up with our neighbors and friends,” the store said in a Facebook post Sunday. “However, at this time of social distancing, we must do our part to flatten the curve. We have adjusted our hours to help promote social distancing while we stock our shelves.”
Oak Point Fresh Market, which has locations in Watson and Central, will be open only to people 60 years and older from 8-9 a.m. starting Tuesday, and no one younger than 60 is allowed inside.
Plastic bags will be located in the produce department, and the grocery store asks customers to use them when they touch any unwrapped produce items (use one bag as a glove and another bag for produce).
Signage has also been placed throughout the store as “a constant reminder” to follow social distancing measures of 6 feet of space, or about “two buggies.” Trash cans have also been placed outside and in front of the store for customers to discard their trash.
“Our communities have been through a lot of challenges in recent years, [and] we will come through again and be even stronger,” the grocery store said. “We are praying for our community! Thanks for your cooperation and understanding!”
For more information, follow the “Oak Point Fresh Market” page on Facebook.
Oak Point Fresh Market can be found at the following addresses:
-- Watson: 35045 LA Hwy. 16
-- Central: 14485 Greenwell Springs Road
