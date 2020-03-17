Oak Point Fresh Market will reserve its first hour of business for senior citizens, effective Tuesday, March 17, the family-owned supermarket announced.
“To help support the shopping needs of our seniors in our community during this challenging time, effective March 17, 2020, we are launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support their needs,” the supermarket said in a Facebook post.
Oak Point Fresh Market, which has locations in Watson and Central, will be open only to people 60 years and older from 7-8 a.m. daily “in an effort to minimize their risk and allow them to obtain the products that they need before we open to the public.”
The store also announced new hours of operation from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., an adjustment the supermarket said is temporary “as we continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our customers and associates and do our very best to meet customers’ shopping needs.” Oak Point will continue to restock and sanitize stores during this time, the company said.
The move, which other local grocery stores have made, was a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which health officials have said is especially harmful to senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 171 cases in 12 parishes, resulting in four deaths.
Oak Point Fresh Market can be found at the following addresses:
- Watson: 35045 LA Hwy. 16
- Central: 14485 Greenwell Springs Road
