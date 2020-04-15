People older than 50 comprise all of the confirmed COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents, with obesity being the most commonly found underlying health condition, according to information from the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
Livingston Parish reported a new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, bringing the local total to five, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The first death for Livingston Parish was reported April 1, but the parish is reporting four more in the last three days, including its first female.
According to the Coroner’s Office, four of the five people who died from the novel coronavirus suffered from obesity, a condition that has been found in 22 percent of those who have died across the state, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting.
One person suffered from chronic kidney disease, congestive heart failure, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat). Additionally, two were former smokers and another was receiving dialysis.
Three of the deceased were residents of Denham Springs, one was from French Settlement, and one from the Town of Livingston. Their ages were 53, 56, 75, 81, and 91. One female has died from the disease, while the rest were males.
While African Americans are suffering the most fatalities across the state (59 percent), that is not the case in Livingston Parish, whose population is nearly 95 percent white. Four of the five Livingston Parish residents who died from the coronavirus were caucasian, while one was African American.
The novel coronavirus reached 21,951 reported cases in Louisiana on Wednesday, including 133 in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.