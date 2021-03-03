Ochsner Baton Rouge has immediate openings for new appointments on Wednesday, March 3, and Friday, March 5, for COVID-19 vaccination, the hospital system has announced.
New appointments are available via MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772.
During its hours of operation, the Ochsner Baton Rouge vaccine clinic will feature special after-school hours for teachers.
The vaccine clinic will be open — by appointment only — from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with 3:30-6 p.m. slated for teachers. On Friday, the vaccine clinic will run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the final two hours available for teachers.
To date, Ochsner has administered more than 193,788 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana.
To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
