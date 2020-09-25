Ochsner Baton Rouge will offer after-hours testing for the novel coronavirus Sept. 28 - Oct. 1, with no out-of-pocket costs.
The testing will run from 4-8 p.m. daily at sites in Denham Springs and Zachary, according to an Ochsner spokesperson.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents ages 2 and older, and a doctor’s order is not required.
People are encouraged to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable, but no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing schedules and/or locations are listed below but are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 28
Ochsner Health Center, Denham Springs, 30819 Hwy. 16
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Ochsner Health Center, Denham Springs, 30819 Hwy. 16
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Ochsner Health Center, Zachary, 4845 Main Street, Suite D
Thursday, Oct. 1
Ochsner Health Center, Zachary, 4845 Main Street, Suite D
Those with questions about community testing are urged to visit Ochsner.org/Testing.
Other available resources include:
-- Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
-- Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner
-- Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app
-- In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and Tangipahoa Parishes, including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge
To make an appointment at an Ochsner Health Center, call 225-761-5200, or visit www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.
