This weekend, people will have the chance to get a flu shot without getting out of their car.
Ochsner Baton Rouge is offering free flu shots at multiple locations in the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Flu shots are available for patients age 6 months and older, by appointment. Make an appointment or call 866-OCHSNER to pre-register. Patients do not have to be an established Ochsner patient, but online registration requires a MyOchsner account.
People are asked to wear a mask, bring a picture ID, and an insurance card to their scheduled appointment. After receiving the shot, patients will be asked to park and wait in their car for 15 minutes before driving away.
Below is a schedule of local flu fairs:
-- Ochsner Health Center - O’Neal, Baton Rouge, 16777 Medical Center Drive, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
-- Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove, Baton Rouge, 10310 The Grove Blvd., 1-4 p.m.
Health officials are encouraging the public to get the flu shot as the state and nation continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
“The flu can have a serious impact and greatly weaken your immune system,” said Ochsner primary care physician Brandon Weeks, D.O., in a statement. “We don’t know how the flu and COVID-19 may interact, but it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot to keep your immune response strong.”
If the drive thru option doesn’t work for your schedule, Ochsner offers three additional options for a flu shot:
-- Visit an Ochsner Urgent Care – open seven days a week – for adults and children 6 months and older.
-- Ochsner Health Centers offer flu shots by appointment. Schedule online through MyOchsner or call 225-761-5200.
-- Visit an Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness Location, which accepts most insurances and can administer flu shots to adults and children ages 7 and up. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, please visit www.Ochsner.org/flu or www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge.
