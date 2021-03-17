Ochsner Baton Rouge will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March, 20, thanks to an expanded supply of just over 1,130 Pfizer vaccine doses, the hospital system has announced.

The clinic will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center, located at 17000 Medical Center Drive.

Coronavirus vaccinations are available to any eligible person regardless of their patient status at Ochsner. However, the Ochsner Baton Rouge vaccine clinic “is open by appointment only,” the hospital system said in a press release.

Those who meet the Louisiana Department of Health’s current criteria can make an appointment through MyOchsner.org or by calling the Ochsner call center at (844) 888-2772 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday's clinic, patients should first select the “Pfizer” vaccine type before selecting the Baton Rouge location.

To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.

To see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.