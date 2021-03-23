Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University are teaming up to host a drive-thru mass vaccination event on Saturday, March 27, according to a statement.
The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. at Southern’s F.G. Clark Activity Center, located at 801 Harding Blvd. During the clinic, officials hope to administer 2,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Vaccine recipients will receive their injections while inside their cars, as Ochsner has assembled 12 vaccination teams to expedite vehicles through the line. Cars will then be directed to a separate parking area for a 15-minute monitoring period before leaving.
Coronavirus vaccinations are free and available to any eligible person regardless of their patient status at Ochsner. However, the upcoming vaccine clinic “is open by appointment only,” the hospital system said in a press release.
Those who meet the Louisiana Department of Health’s current criteria can make an appointment through MyOchsner.org or by calling the Ochsner call center at (844) 888-2772.
When scheduling with MyOchsner, patients must first choose which vaccine they want before viewing available appointments. To schedule an appointment on Saturday, patients using MyOchsner should select “Moderna” as the vaccine type before selecting the location.
Those who complete the “e-pre check” function on MyOchsner before arrival can skip the registration stop upon entry and go straight to a Fast Pass lane.
Individuals who receive a vaccine on Saturday will be scheduled automatically to return for their second dose at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Sunday, April 25. Each person inside the vehicle will need their own appointment.
To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
To see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
