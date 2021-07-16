State leaders have announced the first two winners in the “Shot At A Million” program, the state’s lottery that was created in an attempt to spur more vaccinations against COVID-19.
Clement Dasalla, of New Orleans, and Skyla Degrasse, of Hammond, were selected in the inaugural drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 14.
Dasalla, 80, won the first of four $100,000 “Shot At A Million” cash prizes.
Degrasse, 17, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.
A $1 million grand prize will be given away August.
In a statement released Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated both winners and urged more people to register and vaccinate.
“Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
“All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners.”
As Louisiana vaccinations lagged behind the rest of the country, Edwards last month announced a $1 million jackpot and other prizes for those who roll up their sleeves.
People who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can register for the “Shot at a Million.” Registration cane be done online at shotatamillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
Along with the $1 million jackpot, the state will offer a total of 14 monetary awards — including cash giveaways and scholarships.
All told, the state will dole out $2.3 million, with funding coming from federal COVID outreach dollars.
Winners for Louisiana's vaccine lottery will be announced every Friday between July 16 and Aug. 13.
As of noon on Thursday, July 15, more than 720,000 Louisianans have registered, which accounts for roughly 39 percent of those who are eligible.
The prizes will be awarded as follows:
-- Children ages 12-17 will be eligible for one of nine $100,000 scholarships
-- Adults ages 18 and up will be eligible for one of four $100,000 cash giveaways
-- Adults ages 18 and up will be eligible for a $1 million giveaway
In Louisiana, the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available only to people 18 and older.
