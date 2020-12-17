Officials announced on Thursday a new partnership with Walgreens to increase the availability of no-cost, contactless COVID-19 testing throughout the state.
According to Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health, Walgreens will soon open 32 COVID-19 testing sites across the state, with more than half offering drive-thru services.
Anyone ages 3 and up may be tested.
People can find the nearest location by visiting Walgreens.com/covid19testing. Kanter said “nobody will be denied or charged if they don’t have insurance.”
“We’re really excited to have more options for people to get tested,” Kanter said. “We can’t fight what we can’t see.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the new partnership will “greatly expand” the number of places people can get COVID-19 testing “seven days a week,” an important step to continuing to identify hotspots.
Edwards added that the partnership will also free up the Louisiana National Guard — which has been at the forefront of community testing — for other duties related to the pandemic, most notably the months-long vaccination process that began this week.
“Now we can use the National Guard for other things,” Edwards said.
There are multiple Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations throughout the Baton Rouge area, including one in Denham Springs, which will run daily from 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. starting Dec. 18, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Nearby testing sites include:
-- 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
-- 5450 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA, 70805
-- 5955 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, 70805
-- 220 N. Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, LA, 70767
More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
