Livingston Parish COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 9-15, officials have announced.

Of the six upcoming clinics, one will be held in Livingston Parish.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Additional Dates: Aug. 11 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Where: Southeastern Louisiana University

Address: 800 West University Avenue, Hammond

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Additional Date: Aug. 12 (9 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Where: Bogalusa Public Health Unit

Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Additional Date: Aug. 11 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Where: Hammond Public Health Unit

Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 12

Where: Victory Baptist Church

Address: 31449 Corbin Road, Livingston

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Friday, Aug. 13

Where: Fritchie Park

Address: 905 Howze Beach Road, Slidell

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.

In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine). In May, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

