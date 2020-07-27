Officials expect the coronavirus tests that were supplied by the federal government in mid-July to run out in early August.
As of Monday, around 40,000 people had been tested at the sites, with about 20,000 remaining, according to a spokesperson from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the federally-backed “Geaux Get Tested” initiative, originally scheduled to end July 18, will continue while supplies last.
The goal is to test 60,000 people.
Part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as “hotspots” of the novel coronavirus, the initiative consists of five main sites in the Greater Baton Rouge area as well as several smaller mobile sites across southeastern Louisiana.
Testing at the sites is open to any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older, though anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian. Testing is available to residents outside of the parish where the site is located, and a person does not have to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.
This testing effort is supported locally by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The main sites — made up of four in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Ascension Parish — will operate from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily.
The main sites are located at:
-- LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot; Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 70820
-- Southern University: FG Clark parking lot; 801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70807
-- Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA, 70815
-- Healing Place Church; 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, 70810 (closed on Sundays)
-- Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales, LA, 70737
It is not required to pre-register for a test at the new sites but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will be accommodated, but it will take longer than registering in advance. Those who arrive pre-registered will be escorted to the express line.
During a press conference last week, Edwards said there have been reports of people receiving emails saying they need to test again, even after they’ve tested and received results. The governor said this is due to people registering “more than once” and advised people to register only a single time.
“The system will recognize that and send a notice to the person to come back and be tested,” he said. “Once you get a result, you don’t need to go back and get tested. We’re asking people to only register once.”
Testing sites are being conducted in a drive-thru fashion. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and remain in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.
The sites are using a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
In order to be tested at one of the sites, people must provide:
-- Telephone number
-- Email address
-- An ID is NOT required
The HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. According to eTrueNorth, it should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results. In addition:
-- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log back into website to view).
-- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
-- Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
-- There is not a phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email and in the portal.
