Serology testing for COVID-19 won’t become widespread in Louisiana until officials are confident the tests can deliver “proper guidance,” according to Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health.
And only when serology testing is widely available will state leaders begin seriously considering relaxing some of the mitigation measures in place, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Billioux said the state is awaiting federal guidance regarding serology testing, a blood test that determines if a person has built up antibodies to a particular disease, indirectly indicating that they were infected by the virus and have since recovered.
However, Billioux said the state is already looking into “a large number” of serology tests, with multiple hospitals and universities working on their own. During the press conference, Edwards mentioned LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport for the work it's doing in developing a test.
Widespread serology testing would help state leaders determine exactly how many people have contracted and built up antibodies against the deadly disease, which reached more than 21,500 cases and 1,000 deaths in Louisiana on Tuesday.
Gauging that immunity is “critically important” when making decisions about loosening “stay at home” orders and reopening the economy, Edwards has said multiple times over the last few days.
“It will be important to have (serology testing) available when we start relaxing restrictions and reopening the economy,” Edwards said Monday. “That’s significant because a lot of people know they had COVID because they had a positive test, but there are a lot of people, a significant percentage of the population, who had COVID and did not know it.
“But if they had it and have built up antibodies, it will be easier for them to go back to work and engage sooner than it will be for other people.”
The biggest issue regarding widespread serology testing at the moment, according to Billioux, is “cross reactivity” from previous infections, which could produce confusing results.
For example, Billioux said people who have had the cold within the last two years could potentially test positive in a serology test for COVID-19, which would give them a false sense of security that they are immune to the novel disease.
“Right now, that’s the main hindrance of why you’re not seeing those serology tests,” Billioux said. “The sensitivity and specificity may be within where we want them, but our concern is we don’t want to be telling people they’ve had the virus if indeed what [the test is] picking up is a cold from earlier in the year.
“None of us want to move forward on a test until we are confident we can give proper guidance based on that information.”
Another current issue is “feasibility of scale.” It is the desire of health officials to spread serology testing “throughout the state and give it to everybody” when testing becomes available, Billioux said.
How testing is administered is another question that must be answered. Billioux said one test requires blood from a vein while another requires blood from a finger.
“We want to get the test that is the easiest to deploy widely,” he said.
Despite the beneficial information serology testing could offer, it has “a high rate of inaccurate results,” Edwards said he was told during a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence. Also, testing typically requires multiple tests in combination “to validate the other.”
“What we don't want is for somebody to believe they have developed an immunity to something only to find out later that they hadn’t done that,” Edwards said.
While accurate serology testing could let people know if they have built up antibodies against the disease, health officials are fairly certain that doesn’t guarantee “lifelong immunity,” said Billioux, who pointed to a vaccine as the ultimate defense against the novel coronavirus.
“This is why we continue to say the most important thing we can do is to get a vaccine that will allow us to really change the way that we’re managing measures and allow us to go to some semblance of where we were before,” he said.
“Until we have a vaccine and a robust immunity that will last much longer than months or years, it’s gonna be really hard to pull those things back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.