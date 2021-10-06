As Louisiana continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders are urging people to get their flu shots to avoid overwhelming healthcare centers and hospitals that are still recovering from the state’s fourth surge.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health officials received their flu shot, hoping to spur others to do the same as flu season gets underway.
Officials are encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu shot by the end of this month, if possible, since it can take some time for one’s body to recognize and respond to the vaccine.
During a briefing at Baton Rouge General, Edwards said the flu shot is widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies, and in the next several days, the flu shot will also be available at parish health units.
There will also be Mass Vaccination Exercises taking place across the state this month, offering both flu and COVID-19 shots.
“Getting your flu shot is incredibly important every year,” Edwards said. “It is more important during a pandemic like we’re experiencing right now.”
Along with Edwards, Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courntey Phillips and Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, also received their flu shots. Phillips was even joined by her son, Langston, who got a flu shot, though he’s too young for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Phillips said “the best way” to protect children and keep them in school this flu season “is to make sure they get their annual flu shot, and that we as their parents get ours.”
With restrictions in place last year to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as crowd size limitations and mask wearing, Phillips noted that 2020 “saw a very low volume of flu.” She urged people to continue following those same mitigation measures to avoid more stress on the state’s hospitals, which are still reeling from the recent surge that saw more than 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
“We owe this to the healthcare workers who have been in the trenches doing this for the last 18 months,” Phillips said.
Below are some facts about the flu shot, provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:
-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LDH recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.
-- A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies six months and older and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.
-- The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.
-- You cannot get the flu from the flu shot, but some people may have mild reactions, like low grade fever, headache or fatigue after receiving their flu shots. These are common reactions following a vaccine and typically do not last for very long.
