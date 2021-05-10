Just over one in five Livingston Parish residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 32,597 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 947 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 28,373 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,233.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 23.6 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 20.5 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
Officials also reported 15 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,488 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 137,162 total COVID-19 tests
-- 32,597 initiated vaccine series; 28,373 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
