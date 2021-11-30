The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 306 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 283 new “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by six to 210 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by one to 30.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 611,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 159,489 “probable” cases
-- 12,889 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,912 “probable” deaths
-- 11,547,336 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,546,730 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,262,070 series completed; 4,657,267 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new “probable” cases.
The parish also confirmed one new death from COVID-19, its first in two weeks and sixth in the month of November.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,725 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 236,500 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,575 initiated vaccine series; 53,244 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
