Another 1,423 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Thursday, approximately 46,729 locals — or one out of every three — have initiated a vaccination series.
Officials also reported that 286 Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 38,077.
In other news, Livingston Parish reported 149 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 “probable” cases on Thursday.
No new deaths were reported for the parish in the latest update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 13,073 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,099 “probable” cases
-- 203 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 170,658 total COVID-19 tests
-- 46,729 initiated vaccine series; 38,077 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
