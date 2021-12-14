One year ago, New Orleans nurse Deborah Ford was the first person in Louisiana to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since then, more than 2.5 million others have joined her, accounting for more than half the state.
For Ford, the chief nursing officer at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, receiving the vaccine alongside her colleagues was a moment she said she’ll “always cherish.” The vaccine allowed her to visit her grandchildren again, cheer on the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, and enjoy the company of others.
Not only did the vaccine deliver her protection, she said it “delivered hope to those of us fighting the pandemic.”
“Our fight isn’t over,” Ford said in a statement, “but with a safe and effective vaccine and booster shots, we remain optimistic and hopeful for a healthy and safe future for all.”
State leaders from the Governor’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health shared their thoughts on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state.
Louisiana’s first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Dec. 14, 2020. The initial batch was set aside for frontline healthcare and emergency medical services workers.
Today, everyone 5 years of age and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 5 to 17.
In a joint statement, leaders spoke on the gains of the last year, and the progress still needed ahead. Though nearly half the state is fully vaccinated, Louisiana still lags the national average in overall vaccinations, a troubling fact leaders pointed out.
“The COVID-19 vaccination effort has been a marvel of modern science and medicine unseen in any of our lifetimes,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
“It is my fervent hope and prayer that all those who are not yet vaccinated will pause and take the time to speak with their doctor or a medical professional about this life-saving vaccine so that we do not have to say goodbye to any more of our Louisiana brothers and sisters.”
More than 2.29 million Louisianans — nearly 50 percent of the state’s population — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, more than 2.5 million people in the state — 55 percent — have at least started a vaccine series, while more than 544,000 have received booster doses. According to the CDC, nearly 25 percent of Louisiana’s eligible population has received a booster.
In one year, more than 4.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana — or just under 13,000 per day.
Louisiana has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and in percent positivity from one year ago, when more than 1,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and just over 10 percent of all tests were positive.
Currently, there are less than 200 patients in Louisiana hospitals battling COVID-19, and just 2.3 percent of all COVID-19 tests are positive. The vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases, and deaths are in those who have not yet been vaccinated, officials said.
“It is too difficult to fathom just how much more loss we would have suffered in Louisiana without the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer. “These vaccines are highly safe and effective, and have undoubtedly saved countless lives already.
“As we prepare to gather with family and friends this holiday season, one of the best gifts that we can offer our loved ones is that of protection. We urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible.”
Despite repeated statements from health officials on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, Louisiana still trails the national vaccination rate. Across the country, more than 72 percent of residents have started a vaccine series while 60 percent have completed one, according to figures from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
To spur more interest, the state recently extended its “Shot For 100” campaign — in which people can receive a $100 gift card for getting a COVID-19 vaccine — through the end of the year. And this program came after Louisiana doled out $2.3 million in its “Shot for a Million” lottery over the summer.
Most recently, Louisiana lawmakers rejected a proposal to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccines required for school children, a move Edwards formally rejected in a letter to the House Committee on Health and Welfare on Tuesday.
“The vaccines are here and widely available now, and the importance of taking the vaccines along with the boosters when eligible simply cannot be stressed enough, especially now that the Omicron variant is here,” Edwards said. “They are our best and most effective path of protection for ourselves, loved ones and community.”
