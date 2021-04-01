One year ago today, Livingston Parish confirmed its first COVID-19 death. The total is now at 200.

There were few things in life Betty Jean Trahan enjoyed more than cooking.

Over the years, she spent countless hours busy at work in the kitchen, brewing up one mouth-watering meal after another for her family. She delighted especially in preparing Creole food, family members recalled, such as her specialty dish of couvillion.

Trahan was still cooking regularly until about two weeks before she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a frightening diagnosis that family members feared she would not survive.

Those fears came true about 10 days after her positive test, when Trahan passed away due to complications from the virus at the age of 85. She left behind a husband of six decades, three living daughters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren — not to mention a list of recipes that family members said they’ll always cherish.

“Her recipes will always stay in the family,” her granddaughter, Rachel Lester, told The News in January.

Trahan’s family is one of dozens in Livingston Parish and thousands across the state that have mourned the COVID-19 related deaths of loved ones over the last year.

The first COVID-19 death in Livingston Parish was confirmed one year ago today — April 1, 2020, or 13 days after the parish’s first confirmed case. All told, 200 other Livingston Parish residents are suspected to have succumbed to the deadly disease. Across the state, that figure has exceeded 10,100.

Former politicians, business owners, community staples, everyday citizens, and even a beloved Santa Claus impersonator are among those that make up Livingston Parish’s COVID-19 death toll, which ranks No. 15 among the state’s 64 parishes.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many family members were unable to be with their loved ones in their final moments, and several have elected to hold off on funeral arrangements until a later time.

During a vaccination clinic in early March, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he has heard countless stories of people’s experiences with COVID-19. Like following the Great Flood of 2016, those stories — so different and so alike at the same time — have poured in daily.

“We hear it everyday,” Ricks said. “Every day you run into someone talking about a loved one that has gotten really sick with COVID or passed away from it. People just want to tell you about it.

“But we’re still hearing about people having issues from the flood, and that’s going on five years ago. So things like this that don’t happen that often… people will be talking about them daily for a long, long time. We will probably hear about COVID for a long time to come.”

One year ago, officials confirmed the parish’s first COVID-19 fatality: 53-year-old Terry Magee, an operator at Bayou Steele and a 1985 graduate of the Doyle High. A veteran of the U.S. Navy and the youngest of five siblings, Magee’s obituary said he “accepted Christ at an early age and loved basketball, football and baseball.”

“Terry loved having fun, laughter, his family, friends and them Saints, WHO DAT, which he loved dearly,” his obituary read.

Former Town of Livingston Mayor David McCreary announced Magee’s passing in a social media post at the time.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Terry Magee,” the post said. “He was a resident of the Town of Livingston and recently passed due to complications from COVID-19. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

As of the most recent data, Livingston Parish is reporting 200 suspected deaths from COVID-19: Of that total, 178 deaths are listed as “confirmed” while another 22 are listed as “probable.” That comes out to roughly 1.4 deaths per 1,000 people.

As a whole, the state passed 10,000 suspected deaths March 22, a little over a year after the first one was confirmed. The “grim milestone” prompted a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials from the Louisiana Department of Health, urging residents “to pray for them and their families and do everything we can to prevent the spread of this terrible illness.”

Region 9 Director Dr. Gina LaGarde made that same plea during a vaccination clinic last month, encouraging people to get their shots and continue following mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and socially distancing.

LaGarde, whose five-parish area includes Livingston Parish, lost a cousin last spring due to COVID-19, a woman she described as “vibrant” and “productive.” She shared her family’s story with the state during a press conference in August, saying her cousin Nadine passed away on her son’s birthday and 23 days shy of her 64th birthday.

LaGarde lamented the number of deaths the state has suffered during a vaccination clinic in March.

“To think that we’re at 10,000 deaths is so unfortunate,” LaGarde said. “Although we’re in a pandemic, there were so many things we could’ve done to prevent that spread. And we still have to promote mitigation measures. Even though we’re vaccinating, we still have to wear our masks, socially distance, and wash our hands.”

Locally, the pandemic reached a boiling point during the state’s winter surge, with 52 Livingston Parish residents passing away from COVID-19 over the months of December and January, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Trahan, a New Orleans native who moved to Denham Springs more than 20 years ago, was among 27 local COVID-19 related fatalities in January, which was the parish’s deadliest month of the pandemic to date.

Trahan’s daughter, Perky Allen, told The News in January that her mother had been “extremely cautious” since the virus’ outbreak, rarely leaving her house due to her age and preexisting health conditions that made her especially vulnerable to the virus.

Trahan was even scheduled to receive a vaccine around the time she tested positive.

“Of course, she didn’t get to take it,” Allen said.

Allen said she kept a written log of her mother’s bout with COVID-19, which like so many others didn’t last long: Trahan tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 14; four days later, she was put on an IV; the next day, her oxygen level dropped and her husband brought her to the hospital.

“It just went downhill from there,” Allen said. “They did everything that they could. But her lungs couldn’t take it.”

Lester, who lived “up the road” from her grandparents and regularly visited, said doctors gave the family the option of putting Trahan on a ventilator, though they said “it would only be a matter of time, even if they put her on a ventilator.” They declined the offer.

Allen said she last spoke to her mother the day before she went to the hospital. She added that Trahan’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren spoke to her the morning before she died and that another of Trahan’s daughters was able to Skype with her.

Trahan eventually passed away in her sleep on Jan. 24.

For Lester, her grandmother’s passing marked the third COVID-19 related death she had experienced: Last summer, her fiancé lost both her father and uncle to the disease.

“It was like, ‘God, why does this keep happening to my family,’” Lester recalled feeling. “But then I have to keep telling myself she’s no longer suffering. She’s in heaven drinking wine with her daughter that passed a few years back and the rest of her family.”

Following Trahan’s death, Lester and Allen spoke glowingly of their matriarch, describing her as “the heart of the family” who was rarely without a smile. Along with cooking — and teaching others how to cook — Trahan loved to fish, loved to garden, and loved being outside.

Allen recalled the times the family would go crabbing in Lafitte or their trips to Las Vegas and Mexico. There was also Mardi Gras, a celebration the close-knit family from the Crescent City reveled in.

“Mardi Gras was our thing,” Allen said with a laugh. “Back in the day, we could party. And mom was right there with us.”

Above everything else, Trahan loved her family, Lester and Allen said.

“She was the rock of the family,” Lester said in January. “She always had a smile on her face. She was the best mom, grandma. If you needed anything, she would do whatever she could. She would go out of her way to get you anything that you needed. She was the heart of the family.”

Added Allen: “Her family was her life. Everything she did, she did for her children and grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren. If the family was involved, she was there — you could count her in. She was all family.

“She lived a full life.”

Below are other stories The News has compiled over the last year about those who passed away from complications due to COVID-19: