Open enrollment for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system’s 100-percent virtual model will end on Friday, Aug. 14, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.

So far, approximately 2,559 students have opted for the district’s virtual-only format because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020-21 school year officially kicked off on Friday, Aug. 7, when students returned to Livingston Parish campuses for the first time in 146 days. Schools statewide closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That closure was later extended to the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

Since then, school systems have been tasked with determining ways to teach their students who return for in-person learning as well as those who choose to continue learning virtually.

Multiple school districts in Louisiana, most notably in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, have delayed face-to-face classes until at least September, while others such as Zachary, Ascension Parish, and Iberville Parish delayed their starts by at least a week.

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system was one of the first in the Greater Baton Rouge area to return students to campus. Currently, the local school district is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which features a mixture of on-campus and online instruction depending on the grade level.

In Livingston Parish, total enrollment climbed to 26,150 students, which exceeds the enrollment in February 2020 before the public health emergency swept the state. The total enrollment count includes all students, whether in a hybrid model, virtual model or a five-day-a-week model, Murphy said in a statement.

Of the district’s total number of students, about 97.8 percent have opted for in-person instruction. On-campus learners are placed into one of three groups: Group A and Group B students, who alternate days learning on campus and at home, and Group D students, who attend school in person five days a week.

Group C students are the virtual learners, who must commit to the structure for a full grading period, which could be nine weeks or a semester, depending on the grade level. Those who participate in the virtual option will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other school clubs.

In a statement announcing the deadline for open enrollment in the district’s virtual option, Murphy said “late” enrollment in the 100% virtual instruction model moving forward “will be dependent upon mitigating circumstances.”

“This decision is necessary to stabilize our instructional processes, ensure that 100% virtual students have access to daily instruction, and to ensure these students have access to highly qualified virtual instructional facilitators, as well as their classroom teacher,” Murphy said.

At the end of his statement, Murphy thanked the Livingston Parish community for its “continued support” as the district navigates an unprecedented situation. He also thanked parents and guardians for their “cooperation” in helping the school system start “as scheduled” last week.

“LPPS would like to thank our parents and community for their continued support, and for helping us have a great start to this new school year,” Murphy said.