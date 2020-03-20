Letter Endorses New Senate Bill, S.3535, to Delay Filing Date
WASHINGTON—Today AARP called on the federal government to extend the income tax filing deadline until July 15, 2020, because of the threat of coronavirus; the need to follow public health directives to avoid public places, even as many Americans rely on tax preparation services; and to synchronize the tax filing and tax payment deadlines. In a letter to Senators John Thune (R, S.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Angus King (I-Maine), AARP endorsed S.3535, their legislation to delay the federal filing deadline. The March 19 letter, signed by AARP Vice President of Government Affairs Cristina Martin Firvida, said in full:
“On behalf of our 38 million members and all older Americans nationwide, AARP supports your legislation, S. 3535, to extend the filing deadline for federal income tax returns until July 15. The bill will help prevent further spread of the coronavirus by ensuring that individuals who need in-person assistance to file their taxes do not seek it at this time. According to the Centers for Disease Control, older individuals are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. In addition, separate deadlines for filing and paying federal income taxes will create undue confusion and anxiety among taxpayers during an already stressful crisis. AARP has received an enormous number of calls from people who are not sure if the tax-filing deadline has moved along with the tax-payment deadline. Synchronizing these deadlines just makes good sense.
“The guidance from the Internal Revenue Service published yesterday regarding the deferral of payments, without penalties or interest, is appreciated. We strongly agree that deferring tax payments at this time is an important avenue to provide immediate financial relief to individuals. We also agree that anyone who chooses to file a federal income tax return now in order to receive a refund should be able to do so. Refunds will also be an important source of financial relief in this time. An extension of the filing deadline should not prevent anyone who wants to file a return from doing so.
“AARP supports your effort to promote financial relief, public health, and peace of mind through a tax filing extension.”
