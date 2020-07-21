The federal government is, once again, offering disaster assistance up front with little-to-no warning about the fiscal consequences that will come down the line, should individuals buy into the program.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was largely successful, as government programs go, distributing money to 4.5 million businesses nationwide, saving over 50 million jobs by issuing $512 billion (and counting).
69,2020 Louisiana businesses had received a PPP loan through June, representing $7.2 billion in revenue.
Now, first it's important to note that the PPP program was not without it's challenges. Anything that is stood up, especially as quickly as the Paycheck Protection Program, is going to face some hardships.
Larger businesses with scores of lawyers and CPAs, or umbrella corporations with several subsidiaries, were able to take advantage of wording the programs guidelines which allowed businesses with huge cash reserves to successfully navigate the paperwork and receive money from the federal government.
Some businesses returned the money, some didn't.
Those that didn't will face the same penalties that other small businesses are facing, and is the second part of the problem.
Recently, as businesses hit the end of their loan terms and were filling out paperwork to have the loan forgiven, they were informed that the expenses with which PPP loans were used to pay would not be deductible on next year's taxes.
Expenses that are, normally, deductible.
Add in the fact that businesses have to report the loan as income - whether it's forgiven or not - and suddenly businesses face a 'double-dip' situation, wherein the federal government will keep their income the same, which means they'll collect the same taxes in that category, but will also collect taxes on a higher income basis - because things like mortgage or rent, and payroll will be added to the total.
The reasoning? According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, that's the way his department 'interpreted the law.' The IRS will not budge on changing their mind unless the legislative body passes a law to make that happen.
If that doesn't sound just like the Housing and Urban Development's 'interpretation' of Duplication of Benefits between SBA loans and grant loans from Restore Louisiana, I don't know what does.
Cue Simon and Garfunke's 'The Sound of Silence.'
"Hello darkness, my old friend."
After the Great Flood of 2016, navigating the recovery lanes was difficult. Politically, figuring out what Duplication of Benefits was, how it came to be, and then fixing it took nearly four years.
The actual flood lasted four days.
Now, the novel coronavirus is still spreading in our communities. Businesses are still harmed by the affects of COVID-19 on the marketplace, and the government also said that businesses could only take one loan from PPP.
There's a bill in the senate, currently, labeled S.3612 that looks to undo that portion of PPP and make those expenses deductible. It's a quick response to the issue, but there's no guarantee - at this point - of success.
How did we get here? How does a government fail so spectacularly to respond to disasters and offer help to those victims at their lowest point, only to reach back out with the right hand to undo it?
Becuase the government can't afford it, that's why.
Just last week we discussed how rapidly growing federal budgets, escalating deficits, and a borrowing problem have led to a financial situation that is unsustainable at the federal level. The government continues to waffle on assistance, passing it along to the states and offering a 'partnership.'
There's no such thing as a free lunch, this much is true, but in the wake of a disaster if the federal government is going to offer assistance why is it then offering up a punishment? Especially when the rules dictate that they will not lose that tax revenue, year-over-year?
Because if the rules hold true, if S3612 fails, then businesses will have to make a decision - do I keep working toward forgiveness for this loan by paying mortgage or rent and payroll, or do I simply stop hiring, break with my real estate for a digital model, and keep the savings?
Paying off the loan, which for many small businesses would be just a few hundred dollars a month, would be much more affordable than trying to return to normalcy before the virus has been conquered.
Not everyone got a PPP loan, either, and for some businesses that spelled the end.
For the rest, difficult decisions loom as COVID-19 cases spike across the country.
Many will be able to navigate it, with consequences however because when businesses really needed the federal government? The United States was broke.
