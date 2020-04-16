Livingston Parish, and Louisiana at large, is entering the spring rain season.
Last year, beginningin March, the parish was hit with storm after storm that dropped 100-year storm type rain totals that overwhelmed drainage systems.
After conversation with the city of Denham Springs, city of Walker, and the parish, it turns out that trash and debris in everything from ditches to canals can affect drainage.
One story utilized by the city of Denham Springs is having to retrive a whole basketball out of a drain pipe. It backed up water onto Jason Drive so that the water could not get into Gray’s Creek.
The parish also reported that trash can end up all along the Amite River, especially along Highway 22, getting caught on the cross bridges and creating some interesting ‘trash islands.’
All governmental entities have asked residents to help with the trash issue as best they can, and the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce hosts a cleanup on the 10th of every month. Keeping trash out of ditches, out of culverts, eventually keeps it out of the larger waterways.
A Watson woman, Rachel Deaton, scheduled an Amite River cleanup project wherein dozens of volunteers pulled literal tons of trash out of the Amite River.
And that effort goes right along with staying at home. Policing your personal area, keeping trash out of the waterways, is a great way to start the spring rain seasons. There’s plenty of action on social media as families end up at home, and the “honey do” list grows - make ditch maintenance and trash pickup part of it.
Staying at home is just as helpful to your neighbors. It’s a frustrating time for many, as money flow has been reduced because of slowed business, layoffs, furloughs, or businesses even shutting down.
Staying at home reduces the chance that COVID-19 can spread in the future, or experience a bounce back after the economy starts to re-open. It’s a good time to get used to staying at home if you can, so that those who are essential or must work at a location can do it safely.
At the same time, taking a minute to keep your local area clean helps protect you and your neighbor from future problems.
Your property is still yours, your freedom is still yours, but protecting yourself and your home from future pandemics and weather disasters is good for everyone.
