Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.