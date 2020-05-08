If there is anything that will kill a plan, it's confusion.
After Governor John Bel Edwards issued his proclamation shutting down certain sectors of the economy, such as hair salons and gym, he also delivered a list via the Department of Homeland Security that described which businesses would be 'essential.'
There were many businesses that found a way into the essential categories, one way or another, but the proclamation left many places in the middle - or a 'gray area.'
For these places of commerce, usually small retail shops, owners and operators were left scratching their heads. On the one hand, they saw the parking lots of Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart full of customers.
On the other, they saw other small businesses shut down.
The proclamation itself left these people with more questions than answers.
But, the group knew that there were certain efforts in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including things like social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, and the like.
So, in order to compensate for the gray area between essential and closed, businesses figured out a way to match the coronavirus mitigation efforts with their sales. Curbside delivery of goods was born; more strict disinefction practices were adopted for inside stores; food trucks were cleaned up and used; online storefronts and social media became the lifeline of businesses trying to maintain direct contact with customers.
In the wake of a disaster, innovation is key, and these businesses found a way to make business happen and keep their doors open as long as possible.
That is until the governor extended his Stay at Home order until May 15.
The extension was a culmination of frustration for Louisiana residents, but especially small business owners. For citizens of the Bayou State, moving into Phase 1 had seemed all but set for May 1, and in the aftermath it appears state legislators believed the same.
But small business owners remained in the dark. Not only was the order extended, but there was still little-to-no guidelines on how the 'gray area' businesses should operate.
The governor has since released opensafely.la.gov which allows businesses to register for updates on the stay at home proclamation, as well as guidance on how to re-open a business in a safe manner with proper social distancing, disinfecting, etc.
Too little, too late.
Sure, there are some businesses that will take advantage of the site and utilize it to help navigate the confusing waters of owning a business during coronavirus, but most have already innovated and moved into some new state of being to try and keep their doors open amid economic instability.
In essence, 'you issued no guidance when we needed you, what makes you think we're going to listen to you now?'
The governor will have a hard time arguing that point, especially considering most businesses are following the mitigation guidelines anyway. With over 30% unemployment in Louisiana and climbing, $1 billion in unemployment claims flowing out the door, and the list just getting started of businesses who plan to close, it would be a bad move for Edwards to suddenly know 'exactly' what guidance is needed for these businesses which were left in the dark in the beginning.
Which is just fine, to quote a movie - "they're more like guidelines than actual rules." Businesses are fighting for their lives, right now, to stay afloat in a tanking economy. They need to have room to breathe, especially since the early numbers suggest that most consumers aren't going to be coming to physical locations - instead utilizing online shopping - anyway.
