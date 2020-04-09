Optimism was in short supply for much of March and even leading into early April.
The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise and, as modeling became more sophisticated, the variables that became most important showed themselves - number of hospitalizations and number of patients on ventilators.
Those totals were going up, too.
So much so that every new press conference from governor John Bel Edwards seemed to be laced with new, dire warnings. His demeanor continued to be marred by frustration, pleading with Louisiana to abide by the social distancing practices, mitigation efforts, and the stay at home order.
He, however, was not going to enforce these rules. It would be up to Louisianaians, he said, to be “good neighbors.”
Well, the newest coronavirus numbers in Louisiana give cause for optimism as hospitalizations and those who have been placed on ventilators start to slow. For the first time, there was no “drop dead” date for critical healthcare failure in Region 1 (New Orleans) and the governor seemed almost chipper.
But, he said, we cannot falter - the job is not yet done.
And he’s right.
It’s important to put those numbers into perspective -
There’s still much work to be done, and even if the April 30 date for the ‘Stay at Home’ order is lifted, you can expect the social distancing and mitigation efforts to remain.
Why? Because this isn’t over, and not by a long shot. There are not “tried and true” therapuetic methods for treating COVID-19 at this time, and there is no vaccine. There’s also reports of large scale breakouts in deserts around the world, as the virus spreads into the southern hemisphere.
Which means it knows no weather, meaning no summer reprieve.
So, Louisiana made drastic changes to lifestyle in an effort to slow the spread and get this under control, but there’s not outside source other than that to stop it from growing. Meaning that, until there is, we must follow those rules until we are ready to face this thing down with medicine.
Otherwise, we’re open to a rebound, just like the Spanish Flu in the early 1900s. And, that, would be devastating for an already hobbled economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.