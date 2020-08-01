There has been a lot of backlash over the talk of removing the 600 dollar subsidy on typical unemployment payments, to the people who were put out of work during the CVOID-19 pandemic.
However, during the pandemic, we have lost sight of something very important. The so-called essential workers have been putting their health on the line to continue going in to work, keeping things going, but they have been routinely ignored except for platitudes. While it is important to look after the people who have been put out of work, it is also important to look after the ones who continue to risk themselves for the rest of us.
There have been no government programs to compensate nurses, retail workers, or others who have continued working during the crisis, while we fight over continuing the $600 subsidies on top of regular unemployment for people who have, at times, refused to return to work as they now make more on unemployment.
Something needs to be done for the people who have continued to serve the community.
Sincerely,
Sharon Cox
