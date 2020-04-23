To Our LPPS Families and Communities
Today we are faced with the reality that our students will not return to their campuses this academic year. I know this news is disheartening to so many, and leaves us all with many unanswered questions. I want to assure everyone that we are continually working to provide meaningful educational opportunities for all our students through multiple platforms. The Governor made it clear that while students will not return; local school districts are charged with continuing education throughout the month of May, into the summer and into the fall, by any means necessary. Livingston Parish Public Schools willingly accepts that challenge and we will rise to the challenge and be successful.
The month of May will bring a renewed and refocused effort on delivering sound instructional practices both in print and digitally, tied to curriculum standards to enable students to progress. We will continue these practices throughout our school calendar year, which ends May 22. We will try to be respectful of our students and parents’ time and balance our efforts accordingly.
Please click on this link for a comprehensive list of academic resources we are providing: http://www.lpsb.org/digital_help/digital_resources.
Our principals and their staffs are working diligently to provide their students with some end of the year activities that would normally transpire. We will be issuing final report cards on Tuesday June 2. Our principals will reach out to their students and parents to discuss your child’s progression, if necessary. Please know that we will make every attempt to make this special for our students. Graduation ceremonies and other related activities are postponed at a minimum until the month of June and possibly further, in hope of holding modified ceremonies at our campuses if restrictions are relaxed. We are considering virtual options if we are unable to hold in person ceremonies.
During the month of May Livingston families will continue to receive meals from the Emergency Meals to You program. We are currently serving more than 15,000 children and the service is now established and delivering to all parts of our parish. We have confirmed that the meal service through EMGTY is allowable through May 22. If we cannot extend past this date, we will explore other options to try to supplement our summer feeding program for our children.
As we move past May 22, we are exploring all options for summer education. We feel at this time our most viable solution will remain virtual learning. In some isolated cases, it may be necessary to bring limited numbers of students in for face-to-face instruction, if restrictions allow. We are committed to making virtual learning a reality for all our students. At this time, we will remain on our normal school year schedule for this fall. Given the fluid nature of the pandemic, we may at some point, have to reconsider this decision.
Please know that we are here for you, we love your child and we want what is best for every child, we will be successful in our endeavors, and we remain committed to LivingstonMADE, to make a difference everyday.
Sincerely,
Alan Joe Murphy
LPPS Superintendent
