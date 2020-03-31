COVID-19 has created a slew of problems for citizens throughout the country.
For some, that includes loss or separation from loved ones.
As of Tuesday’s Louisiana Department of Health numbers, the cases of coronavirus in Louisiana made it’s single largest jump so far - just over 4,000 to 5,200.
Putting the state back on match with the country of Italy’s per day growth.
The country of Italy.
The southern European country has 60 million in population, while Louisiana has 4.7 million. This comparison is one of the major reasons the instances of the virus are being compared between the two places.
Potentially, cases could begin to overwhelm Intensive Care Units (ICU) and, specifically, ventilator supply. The potential for the New Orleans healthcare market to collapse does have an effect on Livingston Parish, as a domino effect will push patients who can’t fit in New Orleans hospitals to other areas.
Livingston Parish is decidedly underserved for healthcare, and most citizens go elsewhere for their healthcare needs. So, much like Hurricane Katrina, the capital area and North Oaks in Hammond could see a surge in refugees looking for healthcare.
The spread of the virus has, as mentioned, killed individuals and has effectively stopped commerce. The federal government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to try and help restart the economy, when the doors are unlocked and many people are allowed to go back to work.
Or at least see each other.
When you take all these variables, the exercise of explaining this away as ‘not a disaster’ becomes difficult. Not only that, but it’s affecting the whole country, so it becomes difficult to help each other - much less ourselves and our own state.
More and more, it’s becoming quite difficult to reason away these large scale events and rest under the ‘protection’ of personal liberties. In the case of the coronavirus, think drainage - what you, as a person, chooses to do on a daily basis affects your neighbor.
Don’t keep trash out of ditch? Culvert blocked? Neighbor’s yard filled with water, financial damage.
Ignore the stay at home order? Don’t socially distance? Willfully leave your hands unclean? Neighbor gets sick, and a potential loss of life.
But, it might be said, ‘the government forced us to stay home and socially distance by closing some businesses, this is an infrigement on my rights!’
That was done because of the rampant spread of the virus. Imagine the results had the orders to socially distance or stay at home not been put in place? How much money would have been lost if workers had to stay home sick?
Or, worse, died?
Think of the economic fallout as a country, like Italy, tried in vain to play catch up with something that was out of control after just three weeks.
So if it’s not your own personal safety, or the safety of those around you - if you think in black and white, binary financial terms - staying home and ending this as soon as possible is the best way to get back to business, and stop your tax dollars from flowing into recovery coffers.
Plus, if healthcare workers can steady themselves and charge headfirst back to work, and service industry employees who were laid off can stay at home for a few weeks without pay - abiding by the stay at home order is a relatively easy task for the rest of us.
The internet is still widely available for connectivity, too, and has kept businesses, churches, and social groups together.
Because, in the end, personal safety is at stake with the novel coronavirus, and it has caused untold economic damage. COVID-19 is a disaster by any definition, and dollars have to be created to help with recovery.
So ride that couch, ye fiscal hawks and constitutionalists, ye personal rights activists - the faster you do so, the quicker this ends, and the cheaper this will be in the long run.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
