I received a lot of e-mails last week regarding the pharmaceuticals from China column. Mainly, most expressed understanding that China exports a ton of drugs - but the underlying economics were somewhat confusing.
Apologies from the writer on being obtuse.
Last week, the pharmaceutical market was discussed and, through some research, it was discovered that over 80% of the supply of United States drugs come from China.
A bit of a lopsided relationship, to be sure, but it outlines a very interesting, market-based approach to supply and demand.
Simply put, it’s cheaper for China to produce those drugs and ship them here, than it is for American firms to produce them in factories.
Now, residents of the United States are up in arms, having recently discovered the imbalance, due to the potential for a supply shortage in a global market. And, in some great spectacle of irony, a pandemic caused just such a shortage, as Chinese workers were kept out of factories with Chinese New Year, followed by the coronavirus, for several months.
But that flies in the face of history.
Take a step back to post-Revolutionary War America, and the subsequent Industrial Revolution. Countries around the world began to purchase American goods over those that were produced in, say, Europe.
Why?
American had no labor laws in place. A raw country with access to a relatively untapped, abundant source of natural resources - and the ability to trade loads of excess for raw materials they didn’t have - opened the door for a huge growth in the mass-production sector.
Sound familiar? That’s China, now, only their Industrial Revolution moved so much quicker, due to technology, and they are now facing similar problems with Taiwan, and the Phillipines, who are taking the cheaper goods away because they - in turn - have no labor laws.
China has some psuedo labor laws, in that they’ve found laborers tend to work harder, and more efficiently, if given the proper living conditions.
Still, for the most part, Chinese factories can produce a wide array of goods that are simply cheaper, even after trade tariffs and importing costs, than American firms.
Many American firms utilize Chinese goods for their finished products, while still calling it American - and therein lies the rub.
A pricing chart, which discussed the linear rise in wages when compared to the price of general goods, showed that most end-user products from China - clothes, for instance - had decreased in price, when compared with wages.
Anywhere Chinese goods were not involved, or provided supplmentary parts but not the end product, prices rose - exponentially.
That includes food, a commodity we here in Louisiana are very fond.
Some companies have been able to pivot in the new global market. Some of which have already been mentioned, and use Chinese goods to supplement their products. Others have found more specialized forms of work, sometimes within a market they already participated, to something more niche because the Chinese, like early American manufacturers, improve their process every year.
For instance, a paint brush maker from New England found new ways to make brushes to remove himself from the mass production game. Why? He couldn’t compete with China, eventually delving into brushes that could do everything from sand wood, to clean nuclear reactors.
The problem for American labor in that instance? There’s only so much scale to be achieved, and with automation that makes for a difficult, blue-collar job market.
It’s a good thing that vocational training at high schools and early college is solely focused on those niche markets and highly specialized jobs. Is welding hard? Absolutely, but it’s the modern-man’s blue collar job, that will be sustainable for awhile, at least.
But, in the American market, those Chinese goods have affected market price for almost every good. As mentioned, any market - say, direct healthcare - has risen exponentially in price. Can you imagine what would happen to American price markets if cheap goods from China.
Here’s China’s top imports to the United States in 2018:
- Electrical machinery ($152 b)
- Machinery ($117 b)
- Furniture and bedding ($35 b)
- Toys and Sports equipment ($27 b)
- Plastics ($19 b)
Those ‘b’ stand for ‘billion.’
Now, you might say, “if we bring all that back to U.S. soil we’ll capture all the value!”
Not quite - because the United States’ labor laws are different, and there are already companies who work in those industries, with automation they’ll simply expand production. With a higher price point than China, smaller businesses will be unable to afford the American-made goods, and will either drop jobs or fold all together.
Not to mention, trade is a two-way street. As America saw when President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, the republic fired back with tariffs of their own - requiring the U.S. government to bail out farmers.
Now why farmers, you might ask? That’s a strange market to be affected. Well, Americans - to many’s surprise - can only consume so much food, so farmers had expanded to exporting food to other countries.
One such country? China.
Trade has been around since the country began, and it’s not a light switch you can just ‘turn off.’ Very sensitive markets have formed around the world due to the back-and-forth relationship between countries with regard to specific goods.
Also a very interesting comparison to Livingston Parish - cutting yourself off from the world is a lot like having no zoning. If you don’t have it, you become the dumping ground for those who don’t necessarily find ‘the rules’ to be worth their while.
Meaning? The last thing you want to do is cut yourself off from the rest of the planet - some markets are completely reliant on those relationships.
Can the United States move, say, pharmaceuticals closer to just 50% of imports from China? Yes, they can, but that will take time. Markets that large, which adjust quickly, can be devastating.
Think Obamacare, but now your Tylenol costs $40, instead of $12.
But other markets? No, America has moved past or fallen behind in the ‘mass production’ sector, and with certain market forces - including labor laws - in place, we can’t take it back.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
