Looking at the future of revenue in Louisiana, it’s not a rosy picture - and COVID-19 isn’t the only culprit, either.
As the state reached a new benchmark in real time unemployment, or roughly 27.5% the week of April 13, Louisiana is 5th nationwide on that scale.
The Bayou State currently floats in-and-out of the top 3 with regard to COVID-19 cases, per capita.
Recently, the governor went so far as to extend the ‘Stay at Home’ order to May 15th because the state did not meet the 14-day benchmark guidelines, as issued by the federal coronavirus task force.
But two of Louisiana’s industries have been hit by an economic double-whammy, that being tourism and oil.
Coronavirus has had its effect on both, to be sure, with Mardi Gras being tabbed as the ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19 in Louisiana, and the virus causing a strain on workforce due to mitigation and social distancing efforts.
But, these two industries had problems before the spread of coronavirus - COVID-19 just made it worse.
Take a step back in time to February, wherein the virus was just a problem in another country, and events were occurring all over the state, and all over the country. Mardi Gras began on a Thursday, and it began with tragedy - someone died at a parade, as part of a float accident.
For many, it was karma against the city because of the unfortunate gentleman who’s body was left in the Hard Rock after it’s collapse. For others, just a sign that Mardi Gras had grown too big for it’s own good.
Whether you buy one explanation or another, safety measures were taken for the rest of Mardi Gras and went so far, to some, as to ruin the event.
Do you expect that those safety measures, and possibly more, won’t exist next year? How will that change an industry that pulls in over $1 billion for the City of New Orleans, and the state as a whole?
Next, oil. Just before COVID-19 became the number one headline across America, the United States braced for economic impact as Saudi Arabia and Russia got into an economic war over oil supply and it’s price.
The enusing battle left Louisiana cut off at the knees, watching the current and future price of a barrel of oil plummet into the negatives - meaning that companies had to pay to have the barrels taken away.
According to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, the industry is expecting roughly 60% of workers to be laid off, with 50% of wells eventually closed, albeit temporarily, especially since OPEC decided not to reduce supply until May 1.
The toil and natural gas industry generates more than 260,000 jobs in Louisiana, $72.8 billion in sales and generated over $19.2 billion in household earnings.
In order to save that future, Louisiana had to go all the way to the White House and request President Donald Trump issue a letter to the Saudis and Russians, eventually reaching a deal with them to lower supply.
Note that, if they had declined, a trade war would have ensued. Some economists believe that a reason both countries backed off was the world wide spread of COVID-19 made a trade war sound like economic suicide.
So they changed pace, but it’s a tough pill to swallow - a huge piece of the Louisiana economy is based on an industry over which the state, and in some cases the country, have very little control in the grand scheme of things.
When younger oil workers take a step back and look at the economics of the situation, the unfortunate circumstance upon which their industry is placed by being completely out of control with regard to global price wars, what will they do?
Combined with COVID-19, which caused people to stay at home with reduced gas dependency, as well as social distancing and sanitation at the workplace, it was a blow that the industry was not prepared to absorb.
Now, COVID-19 for Mardi Gras is more a future problem, but a problem none-the-less. Combined with new rules and regulations to try and avoid the tragedies of 2020’s bon fete, how many people will venture back to Laissez les bon temps roulet next year?
Will people go, with or without a vaccine? Absolutely, they might even go without a mask. They might even go without social distancing!
But will all? Considering the response that some have given to the expanded ‘Stay At Home’ order, which is a response of thanks to the governor, and that some will not give up on mitigation and social distancing, even if a vaccine existed, means that Mardi Gras could take a hit.
A big one.
One hopes that both of these industries do not suffer for long. That they bounce back to continue employing the men and women of Louisiana, all while producing billions for the state.
But we have to spread away from that, the state needs to diversify. Rolling back the cuts that were previously given to the film industry could be a start; expanding the hospitality industry to help provide state incentives to ship our food elsewhere; expansion of agriculture to try and compete in a global market are all options that could be attained, given state assistance.
Anything the state of Louisiana already does well.
The first step? Cleaning up the business tax code, which for years has rested near 50th in the country for both effectiveness, and ease of operation by businesses.
The state of Louisiana doesn’t have to hand big business the farm, nor does it have to be overly aggressive with tax policy, it need only provide a framework that makes it easier for businesses to work daily within a tax box.
Our main two industries are far too vulnerable to world markets at this juncture.
J. McHugh David is editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News.
