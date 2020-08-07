‘Our kids will still have fun, they will still learn’ | Livingston Parish Public Schools system kicks off 2020-21 school year

After 146 days, Livingston Parish students returned to campus.

The 2020-21 school year officially kicked off on Friday, with students coming back to campus for the first time since schools were closed nearly five months ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mask-wearing teachers checked the temperatures of mask-wearing students as they arrived, one of several new protocols being put in place at schools statewide due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fist-bumps replaced high-fives and hugs; parents were forced to wave goodbye to their children from their cars; signs urging students and faculty to “mask up” hung throughout buildings; students sat spaced out in half-filled classrooms — all part of what Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly called “the new normal” during the current public health emergency.

“It’s crazy, but we’re making it work,” Southside Junior High Principal Wes Partin said as students flowed onto campus through temperature checks, hand-washing stations, and into their homerooms.

“Honestly, it’s all about getting these kids back in school, so we’re making the best of it. We want to do everything we can to make it as normal as we can for them under the circumstances. Our kids will still have fun, they will still learn, and we’ll create an environment everyone can thrive in.”

The start of the school year has been one of the most heavily debated topics in the state and across the country over the last few weeks, with regular citizens and politicians alike arguing about the merits of virtual versus in-person learning.

Critics have said bringing students back to campuses will lead to another spike in cases, which would result in a greater strain on healthcare systems and more deaths. On the other hand, proponents have argued that children are less affected by the virus and that losing the stability in-person learning provides would have more devastating effects on them long-term.

In Louisiana, school systems in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, two COVID-19 hotspots, have opted for virtual learning until at least September. Others, including the one in Livingston Parish, have implemented hybrid styles of teaching featuring online and on-campus instruction.

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system is one of the first in the greater Baton Rouge area to start the school year, after Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, and Zachary recently announced delays.

In Livingston Parish, all students have been placed in one of four groups for the district’s phased reopening approach, which mirrors the phase the governor has set for the state.

Groups A and B are made of students in grades 3-12 who will alternate between virtual and in-person instruction under Phase Two, while Group C students represent students in all grade levels who opted for the district’s 100-percent virtual option out of fears for COVID-19.

The last group, Group D, includes students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, students attending the ELEC Center, and employee’s children. Group D students attend school five days a week.

Superintendent Joe Murphy, who helped check temperatures at Denham Springs Junior High, said he visited multiple schools and spoke with several principals in the two days leading up to the start of the school year. After much planning and preparation this summer, he said they were “all ready to go” and “move forward.”

“My hope is for us to be able to find a quality education for every child that comes through our system,” he said. “We don’t want to just provide a quality education for children on campus. If parents choose to keep their child home during this, I would hope that we’d provide that same quality education for that child.

“We’ve worked very hard for this. We are set up and we are ready.”

Though there were a few hiccups — expectedly — on the first day, the school year got off to a relatively smooth start.

At Southside Junior High, music blared to set a happy mood as students hopped out of vehicles and made their way to the temperature checks. Along with the daily checks, Partin said other safety measures include washing hands frequently and cleaning classrooms hourly.

“We wipe down every desk after students sit there,” he said.

Partin acknowledged that this school year will be “a task” compared to years past with all the new guidelines but added, “The worst thing for kids in public education is not having face to face instruction.”

“We still got music playing, and we’re still smiling under our mask,” Partin said.

Across the street at Juban Parc Elementary, teachers and administrators wore pins with pictures of their faces so students could recognize them.

Throughout the morning, busses unloaded students one at a time in front of campus so lines for temperature checks would be as small as possible. Meanwhile, parents who brought their kids to school drove to another entrance on the side of campus to limit crowd sizes.

Once students were inside, they received lanyards designating which group they were in. Each student also received a squirt of hand sanitizer upon arrival.

“I can smell it through my face mask,” one student joked.

Juban Parc Elementary Principal Lauren Kennedy said the biggest difference between this year and years past was “all the planning” that went into it, down to the lunch and recess schedules.

But after all of the extensive technology training and meetings regarding COVID-19 procedures, Kennedy said she and staff were ready to see their students again, adding that, “Today is a good day.”

“We’re prepared for today,” Kennedy said. “We’re gonna take it minute by minute and see how it rolls. But we’re excited. There’s just a bunch of planning that goes into this, so I feel like today, we just get to have school, almost like normal.”

Further east in the parish, Holden Principal Kris Rountree praised her staff for its “unlimited help” during the morning’s drop-off time. The campus had multiple hand washing stations, including a new one almost in the middle of campus, and there were staggered breaks among staff to help with social distancing.

Rountree said she was pleased with the number of kids that came wearing a mask, “even those that were not required to.” In Livingston Parish, students in grades 3-12 are required to wear masks unless they have a medical excuse, while mask-wearing is optional for grades K-2.

“I felt like the word has gotten out and that parents want their kids back to school and they’re willing to follow the guidelines, so we have not had any mask issues,” she said.

There were a few mishaps on the first day, Rountree said, with fewer students than expected riding busses in the morning and a staggered start to the day leading to a backlog of students in and around the cafeteria.

Rountree and other administrators said the new school year will be an adjustment for all involved.

“We are open-minded, and we are A-OK with suggestions,” she said. “It’s not going to be perfect until we get back to normal, but we want it to be as perfect as we can get it so the parents are comfortable and our students are comfortable and our staff is comfortable.”