WALKER -- Our Lady of the Lake in Walker, which opened the first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Livingston Parish this week, administered 18 tests on the first day of operations, according to OLOL administrator Sybil Cotten.
The results from those tests should be sent to each person’s ordering physician within “five to seven days,” Cotten said.
The next day of testing will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd. in Walker. The testing site will be manned by “13 to 15” medical professionals, depending on the volume, and is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until further notice. The plan is to administer as many as 50 tests per day.
The Livingston Parish location is one of the latest community testing sites that have popped up amid the novel coronavirus, which experienced a 42-percent jump in reported cases on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 9,150, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
There are currently 39 community testing sites scattered across the nine LDH regions. Six of those sites are in Region 9, which consists of Livingston, Tangipahoa, Washington, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes. St. Helena is the only Region 9 parish without its own site.
Speaking to The News before the Livingston Parish testing site opened Wednesday, Cotten said those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 must have their physician fax in an order to Our Lady of the Lake. The results of the test will be sent to the ordering physician in roughly a week, Cotten said.
“That’s why it’s really important for us to have the order from the physician and all the correct information faxed to us,” she said.
The nasopharyngeal swab test requires a 4-5 inch q-tip to “swab” the patient’s sinus cavities. After the swab is taken, it is sent off to a lab to confirm either a positive or negative test.
When people arrive to be tested, they have to present their government-issued identification (driver’s license) and insurance information. They are also instructed to stay in their vehicles throughout the entire ordeal and keep their windows up unless they are being addressed by a healthcare professional.
“It’s very much controlled,” Cotten said. “It’s to keep our team safe and the folks coming in to get tested.”
Our Lady of the Lake urges Louisiana residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients.
To schedule a video visit, call (225) 765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.