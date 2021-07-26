As COVID-19 cases put a strain on hospitals across the state, Our Lady of the Lake has announced it will pause scheduling on new, non-urgent surgeries that require an inpatient bed.
The pause goes into effect Monday, July 26, and will last for at least three weeks.
Outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital will go on as planned.
“Like many hospitals across the state, Our Lady of the Lake continues to experience high volumes of COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Stephanie Manson, Chief Operating Officer at Our Lady of the Lake, in a statement.
“We made this decision to make additional beds and staff available. Previously scheduled procedures are proceeding as scheduled. We continue to schedule outpatient and new urgent surgical procedures.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations have grown at a rapid pace over the last month, increasing by 962 statewide since July 2.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the most since Feb. 5. Of that total, 113 patients are on mechanical ventilators, the first time that figure was above 100 since Feb. 24.
In the statement, hospital leaders said Our Lady of the Lake admitted 25 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. There are presently 112 COVID-19 patients admitted, with 40 percent of those in the ICU.
For comparison, there were a total of 35 COVID-19 patients at Our Lady of the Lake on June 14.
Manson said the recent change does not pertain to outpatient procedures, which “are continuing uninterrupted.” She urged patients to maintain those procedures and not delay care, adding, “Over the last 16 months we have seen the negative health impacts that delaying needed care caused.”
Last week, Our Lady of the Lake and other hospital systems updated their visitation policies due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
