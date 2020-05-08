The appreciation has been pouring in to nurses at Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Denham Springs in honor of National Nurses Week.
And it’s been delicious.
Several local businesses and churches have provided meals and desserts to the local nursing home, giving nurses tasty treats as they continue tending to the most vulnerable population during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, which was also National Nurses Day, nurses received a delivery of several dainties that included brownies, muffins, and cookies. The desserts came from A&E Pastries and Crafts as well as Unique Creations Gift Boutique.
For lunch, the nurses had a hearty meal of pulled pork, sausage, potatoes, and a roll courtesy of Buddy’s BBQ and Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. The styrofoam plates were topped with letters that read, “We love you so much.”
National Nurses Day was capped off perfectly when the Great American Cookie and Marble Slab Creamery sent a scrumptious cookie cake to Harvest Manor.
“Our #NationalNursesDay ended on the ‘sweetest’ note,” the nursing home said in a Facebook post.
On Thursday, Harvest Manor nurses received muffins and pens from Kindred at Home, a home healthcare service. Later that same day, Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse sent over mouth-watering chicken alfredo pasta and pesto chicken pasta as well as fried catfish and shrimp for nurses to dine on for lunch.
Later Thursday evening, Days Smokehouse dropped off boudin balls for the evening and night shift nurses.
The giving continued into Friday morning, when our nurses received breakfast from Yeager's Down Home that paired nicely with some freshly brewed coffee specially made by Espresso Geaux.
“Our hearts and stomachs are full,” the nursing home said in a Facebook post shortly after Friday morning’s donations.
