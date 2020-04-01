It was "business as usual" for the Ward 2 Marshal.

Near the beginning of March, as he tells it, Joe Shumate Jr. was attending both the National Marshal's and Louisiana Marshal's Association annual conventions, which were scheduled back-to-back in one week for easy logistics.

The location? New Orleans, right after Mardi Gras, near the French Quarter.

"I attended a lot of meetings, a lot of convention business," Shumate began, "and we walked around the (French) Quarter during the day."

Shumate returned to Denham Springs that Sunday, and it didn't take long for COVID-19 to appear. According to the Marshal, Monday felt like a regular day, maybe a little slow, but Tuesday he started to feel "funny."

"I had a small fever, dry cough, nothing serious at the time - but after a few days it started to get worse," Shumate recalled.

He contacted his primary care physician, described the symptoms and explained that he had been in New Orleans just the week prior.

The doctor immediately ordered a coronavirus test.

"It was strange because he called me to his office to get the test, but told me not to come in," Shumate said. "My doctor came out to my car to administer the test.

"It was extremely unpleasant."

The test requires a 4-5 inch q-tip to swab the patients sinus cavities. Shumate said it felt like his doctor "hit his brain," but, after the q-tip was swirled 7-8 times, Shumate returned home.

For longer than he had hoped.

"It took 7 days to receive the results, which came back positive," Shumate said, "and it was a very difficult time."

Shumate had began quarantine procedures the second day he had fever and cough. All told, he had been in quarantine for 11 days with fever and other symptoms, including loss of taste and appetite. He lost 15 pounds during that time before the test returned, and along persistent high fever, his doctor ordered him in the hospital.

Shumate's visit to the hospital was for x-rays and blood work to see if he had pneumonia or any other side effects of COVID-19. After the lab results and imaging came back, Shumate was cleared of pneumonia, but they decided to keep the Marshal in the hospital and, all told, he was there for three days.

He described the visit as "not fun" for a variety of reasons, including daily x-rays and blood work.

To him, however, watching the daily stress of the healthcare workers and physicians might have been the scariest part.

"Healthcare workers are already strained in Baton Rouge," Shumate said.

Our Lady of the Lake, in order to increase capacity, adjusted rooms in other parts of the hospital to take coronavirus patients. Shumate was held in a small room until space was available among 18 glass cubicles, and space was limited.

"They're using spaces that aren't designed for intensive care units (ICU) but they're doing what they can, the best they can," Shumate explained. "They're on 12 hour shifts already, and they have to suit up when the come in, and suit down when they leave.

"It's a tremendous strain on that system."

Shumate needed a persistent oxygen feed for the first two days he was in the hospital, but was eventually relieved. However, he watched as others were put on respirators - which he described as "quite an experience" with a shaken voice.

The Marshal said he believes in the drug that President Donald Trump has discussed often - Hydroxychloroquine (Brand Name: Plaquenil) - which was diagnosed to him by one of the doctors. The drug is usually prescribed for those with auto-immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, or to combat malaria when traveling to other countries.

"That (malaria drug) helped me get over the hump," Shumate said.

The dosage began the first day, and he received three in total, although they like to give five, he said. By Day 2, he was already back up and moving around his small room, to the surprise of his doctors.

"Hopefully they'll approve that drug so more can be put in the system," Shumate said.

On Day 4, Shumate was discharged. His fever had come under control and the cough had lessened, although it popped up several times during his interview with the News. He did not receive any other COVID-19 tests, but was told to go home and quarantine for two weeks.

Shumate's warning to the community? Stay home, because this is serious.

"Local folks in Denham Springs have the virus, and I've spoken with them to get in touch with doctors and get into a hospital as quickly as possible," Shumate said. "Don't try to fight this at home.

"You can't fight this at home."

Shumate implored residents to follow the "stay at home" order: Do what you can to support local businesses, specifically restaurants, but don't leave your home for anything that is non-essential.

"Distance yourself, it's very important," Shumate explained. "We are spreading (coronavirus) more and more, and it's killing people.

"It affects all your family, not just you - your brother, your sister, your mother, your neighbors. It affects our whole community."

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, jumped nearly 1,200 positive cases in Louisiana overnight, bringing the statewide total to 6,424 cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

In the last two days, the novel coronavirus has increased by approximately 2,399 positive cases in the state — a 59-percent increase from the figures on Monday. This is the second straight day the Department of Health is reporting roughly 1,200 new cases.

In Livingston Parish, the number of cases increased by two overnight, bringing the local total to 25 cases out of 139 total tests. Thus far, there has not been a COVID-19 related death among the Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 273 statewide, an increase of 34 overnight. There have been a reported 88 fatalities from the disease in the last two days, or 47 percent more from the figures on Monday.

There are currently 1,498 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, an increase of 143 patients in 24 hours. Of those in hospitals, there are 490 who are on ventilators, an increase of 52 from the day before, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health is reporting that 45,776 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed, an increase of 6,809 in 24 hours.